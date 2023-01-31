Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika police arrest auburn man on multiple drug charges

On January 26, Opelika officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak...
On January 26, Opelika officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive in reference to a traffic violation.(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested an Auburn man on multiple drug charges.

On January 26, Opelika officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive in reference to a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, one of the department’s canines alerted to the odor narcotics inside the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, officers arrested 56-year-old William Derek Smith, of Auburn, for the following charges:

  • Drug trafficking (methamphetamine)
  • Possession of a pistol by a violent felon
  • Possession of marijuana, second degree
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

If you have any information about Smith’s illegal drug and gun charges, please contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kie-Aaron Lamar Dawkins
Columbus PD: 33-year-old charged in armed robbery, kidnapping at Super 8 Motel
Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes
The shooting occurred around 11:30 on Saturday night.
LaGrange murder suspects unknown after Saturday shooting

Latest News

WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus
WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus
WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus
WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus
On Saturday February 4, the Junior League of Columbus (JLC) will host its 2023 Character...
Junior League of Columbus to host annual character breakfast
Junior League of Columbus to host annual character breakfast
Junior League of Columbus to host annual character breakfast