Opelika police arrest auburn man on multiple drug charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested an Auburn man on multiple drug charges.

On January 26, Opelika officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive in reference to a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, one of the department’s canines alerted to the odor narcotics inside the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, officers arrested 56-year-old William Derek Smith, of Auburn, for the following charges:

Drug trafficking (methamphetamine)

Possession of a pistol by a violent felon

Possession of marijuana, second degree

Possession of drug paraphernalia

If you have any information about Smith’s illegal drug and gun charges, please contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit at 334-705-5220.

