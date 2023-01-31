Opelika police arrest auburn man on multiple drug charges
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested an Auburn man on multiple drug charges.
On January 26, Opelika officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive in reference to a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, one of the department’s canines alerted to the odor narcotics inside the vehicle.
After searching the vehicle, officers arrested 56-year-old William Derek Smith, of Auburn, for the following charges:
- Drug trafficking (methamphetamine)
- Possession of a pistol by a violent felon
- Possession of marijuana, second degree
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
If you have any information about Smith’s illegal drug and gun charges, please contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit at 334-705-5220.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.