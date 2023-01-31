The Song Remains the Same for the Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gloom and doom in the Valley is not changing as we move towards the end of the work week. Today’s clouds and high dewpoints kept us from being able to warm up as much as we thought, but fog and mist also stuck around longer than expected. You can expect tomorrow to mimic today with a little fog heading out the door and temps in the mid 50s to start. Models show Wednesday afternoon reaching the upper 60s, but this will only happen if we can get a few breaks from the clouds in the afternoon. If not, expect temps to be back in the low 60s for the PM. By Thursday we will see the big rain maker move through, and this will start to bring heavier, more widespread showers in the afternoon. This will eventually lead to complete coverage of the Valley in the overnight as a front pushes through. A little of that rain will stick around into the early parts of our Friday, but things will start to dry up again by about lunchtime. Friday night will be cold and mostly clear, with temps in the 30s for the first time in a week! Saturday afternoon will be nice and dry, but a few clouds will remain in the forecast. Unfortunately, I can no longer promise a completely dry Sunday as it currently looks like we will see a quick moving system bring a few showers, but overall conditions will be seasonable and dry. Making our way into the next work week we will continue to stay dry, but the gloominess is back by Tuesday. This will turn to more of that heavy rain by Wednesday, and temps will be back in the upper 60s again.

