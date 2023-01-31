Business Break
WestRock Paper Mill labor dispute resolved in Russell County

Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has an update on the strike and lockout impacting hundreds of WestRock Paper Mill workers in Russell County.

The labor dispute centering around long work hours and overtime pay is now resolved.

Since October 2022, over 480 workers were fighting for contract agreements with the company - resulting in workers not having a job.

You may remember earlier this month, News Leader 9 reported the dispute was ongoing after workers fell short of an agreement for the third time - an offer the company claimed to be its last, best and final offer.

The United Steelworkers Union at the Mahrt Mill announced on January 31 that they have officially accepted their contract with WestRock today.

The union committee says they look forward to team members returning to the mill.

