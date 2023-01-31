Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly a year and a half ago, police found 28-year-old Akelia Ware unresponsive inside her car on Highway 18 near East Drummond Road in Lagrange with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ware, who was 33 weeks pregnant, was taken to a Columbus hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

According to officials, former Army soldier Alonzo Dargan Jr. was arrested in Fort Bragg, North Carolina - two days later on Oct. 7, 2021. His wife, Brianna Dargan, says this tragedy has impacted multiple families - changing their lives forever.

“He was and still is an amazing father... he speaks to his children every single day and he has spoken to them every single day since he has left and became incarcerated,” said Brianna Dargan, wife of Alonzo. “His children are greatly affected by this and I want to remind people of that - there are not just five children that are victims here, there are seven children that are victims here.”

Brianna Dargan says when she heard the news about the tragic day in the fall of 2021, she couldn’t believe it.

“And his friends and family and my family - we all still have a very hard time wrapping our minds around this... it just it doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t add up and it’s not who he was,” said Brianna.

Who he is now is a killer - as Alonzo Dargan Jr. pleaded guilty just last Friday to charges ranging from murder to feticide. His wife tells us that plea was devastating because it robbed her of closure.

“It’s a tragic outcome and no one won here,” said Brianna. “Alonzo didn’t win, Akeila’s family didn’t win, her children didn’t win, my family and my children didn’t win... this was not an outcome where anyone gained anything from it. There’s a lot of victims here and there’s a lot of hurt going around, I don’t think this is something I will truly ever heal from.”

Brianna Dargan says she sends her condolences to the Ware family. She says Akelia did not deserve to lose her life the way she did. Brianna says she feels horrible for Ware’s family and children.

