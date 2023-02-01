Business Break
2023 National Signing Day across the Chattahoochee Valley

National Signing Day is officially here. This is a day where athletes in the Valley commit to...
National Signing Day is officially here. This is a day where athletes in the Valley commit to colleges on sports scholarships.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson, Jonathon Hoppe and Tony Reese
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National Signing Day is officially here. This is a day where athletes in the Valley commit to colleges on sports scholarships.

We have a full list below of where students are signing and have signed:

ALABAMA
  • Glenwood (Football): 
    • Aaron Burton to Lane College
  • Russell County (Football):
    • Cam Bulluck to Arkansas State
    • Ziayan Calhoun to Point University
    • Jaykwon Harper to Point University
    • Dontrail Harris to Jefferson Prep
    • Jimmie Robinson to Huntingdon College
    • Calvin Williams to University of South Alabama
    • Jordan Williams to University of South Alabama
    • MJ Williams to University of North Alabama
    • Kaleb Woods to Jefferson Prep
    • Royalty Sanders to University of Alabama-Birmingham (walk-on)
GEORGIA
  • Brookstone
    • FOOTBALL:
    • Walter Blanchard to Georgia as a preferred walk-on
    • Dylan Thornton to United States Air Force Academy
    • SOFTBALL:
    • Archie Archibald to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
    • TRACK AND FIELD:
    • Trinity Bledson to University of Chicago
    • VOLLEYBALL:
    • Andrea Hart to Berry College
  • Callaway (Football)
    •  Sam Williams to Missouri
    • Exavious Reed to Southern Mississippi
    • Elijah Gunn to Southern Illinois
    • Hatavious Leslie to Point University
    • Blake Sheppard to Brevard College
  • Harris County (Football):
    • Jay’shon Thomas to Northern Illinois
    • Kobe Askew to Northern Illinois
    • Trey Creed to Shorter University
  • LaGrange (Football):
    • Jayden White to University of West Georgia
    • Adrian “AJ” Tucker to Mars Hill University
    • Christian Ector to Fort Valley State
    • Shurmack Brazil to Thomas University
    • Jaylon Jordan to Hutchinson Community College
    • Jaylan “JB” Brown to Iowa Western Community College
    • Jeffery Sims to Sussex Community College
    • Christian Ceja to Point University
    • Magic Johnson to Thomas University
    • Ni’Quarris “Ni” Gunsby to Thomas University
    • Javari Moss to Capital University
    • Javian Simpson to Cornell College
  • Manchester (Football): 
    • O’marion Brown to Wofford
  • Northside (Football):
    • Dajwon DeLoach to Jacksonville State
    • Malachi Hosley to University of Pennsylvania
  • Spencer (Football):
    • Reggie Hill to Point University
    • Vasean Moody to Georgia Military College
    • Jhalianne Drake to Georgia Military College
    • Johnathan Holmes to Tennessee Valley Prep
    • Nate Edmonds to Tennessee Valley Prep
    • Antonio Wilson to Warner University

