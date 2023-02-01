2023 National Signing Day across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National Signing Day is officially here. This is a day where athletes in the Valley commit to colleges on sports scholarships.

We have a full list below of where students are signing and have signed:

ALABAMA

Glenwood (Football): Aaron Burton to Lane College

Russell County (Football) : Cam Bulluck to Arkansas State Ziayan Calhoun to Point University Jaykwon Harper to Point University Dontrail Harris to Jefferson Prep Jimmie Robinson to Huntingdon College Calvin Williams to University of South Alabama Jordan Williams to University of South Alabama MJ Williams to University of North Alabama Kaleb Woods to Jefferson Prep Royalty Sanders to University of Alabama-Birmingham (walk-on)



GEORGIA

Brookstone FOOTBALL: Walter Blanchard to Georgia as a preferred walk-on Dylan Thornton to United States Air Force Academy SOFTBALL : Archie Archibald to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College TRACK AND FIELD : Trinity Bledson to University of Chicago VOLLEYBALL : Andrea Hart to Berry College

Callaway (Football) Sam Williams to Missouri Exavious Reed to Southern Mississippi Elijah Gunn to Southern Illinois Hatavious Leslie to Point University Blake Sheppard to Brevard College

Harris County (Football): Jay’shon Thomas to Northern Illinois Kobe Askew to Northern Illinois Trey Creed to Shorter University

LaGrange (Football) : Jayden White to University of West Georgia Adrian “AJ” Tucker to Mars Hill University Christian Ector to Fort Valley State Shurmack Brazil to Thomas University Jaylon Jordan to Hutchinson Community College Jaylan “JB” Brown to Iowa Western Community College Jeffery Sims to Sussex Community College Christian Ceja to Point University Magic Johnson to Thomas University Ni’Quarris “Ni” Gunsby to Thomas University Javari Moss to Capital University Javian Simpson to Cornell College

Manchester (Football): O’marion Brown to Wofford

Northside (Football): Dajwon DeLoach to Jacksonville State Malachi Hosley to University of Pennsylvania

Spencer (Football): Reggie Hill to Point University Vasean Moody to Georgia Military College Jhalianne Drake to Georgia Military College Johnathan Holmes to Tennessee Valley Prep Nate Edmonds to Tennessee Valley Prep Antonio Wilson to Warner University



