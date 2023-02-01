2023 National Signing Day across the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National Signing Day is officially here. This is a day where athletes in the Valley commit to colleges on sports scholarships.
We have a full list below of where students are signing and have signed:
ALABAMA
- Glenwood (Football):
- Aaron Burton to Lane College
- Russell County (Football):
- Cam Bulluck to Arkansas State
- Ziayan Calhoun to Point University
- Jaykwon Harper to Point University
- Dontrail Harris to Jefferson Prep
- Jimmie Robinson to Huntingdon College
- Calvin Williams to University of South Alabama
- Jordan Williams to University of South Alabama
- MJ Williams to University of North Alabama
- Kaleb Woods to Jefferson Prep
- Royalty Sanders to University of Alabama-Birmingham (walk-on)
GEORGIA
- Brookstone
- FOOTBALL:
- Walter Blanchard to Georgia as a preferred walk-on
- Dylan Thornton to United States Air Force Academy
- SOFTBALL:
- Archie Archibald to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
- TRACK AND FIELD:
- Trinity Bledson to University of Chicago
- VOLLEYBALL:
- Andrea Hart to Berry College
- Callaway (Football)
- Sam Williams to Missouri
- Exavious Reed to Southern Mississippi
- Elijah Gunn to Southern Illinois
- Hatavious Leslie to Point University
- Blake Sheppard to Brevard College
- Harris County (Football):
- Jay’shon Thomas to Northern Illinois
- Kobe Askew to Northern Illinois
- Trey Creed to Shorter University
- LaGrange (Football):
- Jayden White to University of West Georgia
- Adrian “AJ” Tucker to Mars Hill University
- Christian Ector to Fort Valley State
- Shurmack Brazil to Thomas University
- Jaylon Jordan to Hutchinson Community College
- Jaylan “JB” Brown to Iowa Western Community College
- Jeffery Sims to Sussex Community College
- Christian Ceja to Point University
- Magic Johnson to Thomas University
- Ni’Quarris “Ni” Gunsby to Thomas University
- Javari Moss to Capital University
- Javian Simpson to Cornell College
- Manchester (Football):
- O’marion Brown to Wofford
- Northside (Football):
- Dajwon DeLoach to Jacksonville State
- Malachi Hosley to University of Pennsylvania
- Spencer (Football):
- Reggie Hill to Point University
- Vasean Moody to Georgia Military College
- Jhalianne Drake to Georgia Military College
- Johnathan Holmes to Tennessee Valley Prep
- Nate Edmonds to Tennessee Valley Prep
- Antonio Wilson to Warner University
