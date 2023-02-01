Business Break
Bond revoked for east Alabama man charged with murder in 2020 car crash

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Bond has been revoked for an east Alabama man charged with the murder of a father and daughter.

In April of 2020, Logan Ray crashed his pickup truck into David Darnell and his daughter, Abigail, as they were parked on the emergency shoulder of I-85.

A toxicology report led to Ray being charged with two counts of murder. Today, Ray appeared in court for a hearing where a drug test was administered.

He tested positive for opiates and his bond was revoked. He is being held in the Lee County Detention Center.

His trial is set to begin March 27, 2023.

