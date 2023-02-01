Capital murder trial postponed again for fallen Auburn officer

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - There is another delay in a capital murder trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn police officer and injuring two others in 2019. The original date for jury selection was only a week away, but is now being postponed again.

Officer William Buechner was killed in the line of duty in 2019. 32-year-old Grady Wilkes is charged with capital murder as prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

According to court documents, Wilkes’ defense attorney received additional evidence to the case that was not previously available before - pushing the previous set date back.

A trial date is now being pushed back six months to July 31, 2023.

