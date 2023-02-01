City of Auburn opens applications for Public Safety citizens academies

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) -The City of Auburn is offering opportunities for residents to learn more about their local government. These class sessions are offered in the form of two academies; Public Safety Academy and the Citizens’ Academy.

Both academies will give residents the opportunity to gain a better understanding of their city and build relationships. Applications will open today and last until February 15.

These class academies are available to Auburn residents, ages 19 and older. Both programs will begin in March. More information about the academies are available, at AuburnAlabama.org .

