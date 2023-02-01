Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

City of Auburn opens applications for Public Safety citizens academies

The City of Auburn is offering opportunities for residents to learn more about their local...
The City of Auburn is offering opportunities for residents to learn more about their local government.(Source: City of Auburn)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) -The City of Auburn is offering opportunities for residents to learn more about their local government. These class sessions are offered in the form of two academies; Public Safety Academy and the Citizens’ Academy.

Both academies will give residents the opportunity to gain a better understanding of their city and build relationships. Applications will open today and last until February 15.

These class academies are available to Auburn residents, ages 19 and older. Both programs will begin in March. More information about the academies are available, at AuburnAlabama.org .

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife of convicted murderer speaks out
Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea
The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on...
Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
WestRock Paper Mill labor dispute resolved in Russell County
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika
New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika

Latest News

Police lights
Suspect arrested after Russell Co. man found dead on Lloyd St.
City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity
City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity
City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity
City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity
This collision is under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department.
LaGrange car crash claims the life of a Troup County woman