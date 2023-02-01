Business Break
City of LaGrange to host monthly litter cleanup

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. (Source: City of LaGrange)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) – The City of LaGrange is holding its next monthly litter cleanup event, on Saturday, February 4. The litter cleanup event will last from 8a.m. until 10a.m.

City Manager Meg Kelsey began this litter cleanup campaign in April 2018 hoping to send a message to the community that the City of LaGrange is serious about cleaning up our community. The initial event was so successful the city decided to begin hosting monthly litter pickups.

The City of LaGrange will host another litter cleanup, on Saturday, March 4. This event will also last from 8:00a.m to 10:00a.m, at 505 South Greenwood Street (Piggly Wiggly parking lot). To participate in these events, show up and all supplies will be provided.

Any organization wanting to partner with the City of LaGrange on any of these events please contact Parks Director Michael Coniglio. The city will provide vests, trash bags, and gloves. Cleanup volunteers will meet in the parking lot of the LaGrange Fire Department headquarters, at 115 Hill Street.

This is a family-friendly event and is free and open to the public.

