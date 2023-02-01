The City of LaGrange is accepting applications for the LaGrange Youth Council

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) – The City of LaGrange is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 LaGrange Youth Council. The deadline to turn in applications is Friday, May 5, at 5:00p.m.

The LaGrange Youth Council is an advisory board composed of local youth that provides advice and counsel to the local governing body. The Youth Council gives local youth a more formal role in the decision-making process offering real-world experiences with elected bodies. Twenty-four students, twelve juniors and twelve seniors, will be selected to participate in the LaGrange Youth Council.

Interviews aspiring members will be held May 8th through May 19th . Youth Council members will be selected by Monday, May 22. Members will be required to attend their first meeting on Tuesday, August 22, at at 4:00p.m.

To be considered, student applicants must meet the following criteria: Submission of an application, must be presently enrolled in high school. An applicant must be a junior or senior in 2023-2024, applicants must attend the mandatory orientation session on August 22.

Other member requirements involve an academically eligibility to participate in school sports and extracurricular activities. Applicants must be free of any serious disciplinary infractions within the last six months, be able to think critically and articulate thoughts and ideas, have an interest in learning about government and how it functions, possess potential leadership skills, secure parental or guardian permission and support and must be a resident of the City of LaGrange.

The application deadline is Friday, May 5, at 5:00 p.m. Please email the completed application to Adam Speas.

