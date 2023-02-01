Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

The City of LaGrange is accepting applications for the LaGrange Youth Council

The LaGrange Youth Council is an advisory board composed of local youth that provides advice...
The LaGrange Youth Council is an advisory board composed of local youth that provides advice and counsel to the local governing body.(City Of LaGrange, LaGrange Youth Council)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) – The City of LaGrange is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 LaGrange Youth Council. The deadline to turn in applications is Friday, May 5, at 5:00p.m.

The LaGrange Youth Council is an advisory board composed of local youth that provides advice and counsel to the local governing body. The Youth Council gives local youth a more formal role in the decision-making process offering real-world experiences with elected bodies. Twenty-four students, twelve juniors and twelve seniors, will be selected to participate in the LaGrange Youth Council.

Interviews aspiring members will be held May 8th through May 19th . Youth Council members will be selected by Monday, May 22. Members will be required to attend their first meeting on Tuesday, August 22, at at 4:00p.m.

To be considered, student applicants must meet the following criteria: Submission of an application, must be presently enrolled in high school. An applicant must be a junior or senior in 2023-2024, applicants must attend the mandatory orientation session on August 22.

Other member requirements involve an academically eligibility to participate in school sports and extracurricular activities. Applicants must be free of any serious disciplinary infractions within the last six months, be able to think critically and articulate thoughts and ideas, have an interest in learning about government and how it functions, possess potential leadership skills, secure parental or guardian permission and support and must be a resident of the City of LaGrange.

The application deadline is Friday, May 5, at 5:00 p.m. Please email the completed application to Adam Speas.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife of convicted murderer speaks out
Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea
The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on...
Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
WestRock Paper Mill labor dispute resolved in Russell County
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika
New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika

Latest News

Bond revoked for east Alabama man charged with murder in 2020 car crash
Bond revoked for east Alabama man charged with murder in 2020 car crash
Bond revoked for east Alabama man charged with murder in 2020 car crash
Bond revoked for east Alabama man charged with murder in 2020 car crash
One Rainey McCullers School of the Arts student unable to play baseball
One Rainey McCullers School of the Arts student unable to play baseball
One Rainey McCullers School of the Arts student unable to play baseball
One Rainey McCullers School of the Arts student unable to play baseball