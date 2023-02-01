City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many in the city of Opelika continue to hold the Amore Wiggins case close to their hearts.

The Opelika Police Department and an advocate for the Opelika Baby Jane Doe Case held a celebration in her honor and for the accomplishments in the investigation.

Every year, Alexis Meniefield would present Sergeant Alfred White with a plaque for his work on the case until last January - Sgt. White told her to hold off on the tradition until they found her identity.

That hard work paid off and Meniefield wanted to do something special for the department and Amore, who would have turned 17 on January 1.

The department received their plaque, and enjoyed a cake for Amore’s birthday

“I first expect people to not come to Opelika and think that they can commit crimes - no matter how long it takes, they will be punished, said Meniefield. “I also am awaiting the day that Amore’s accused killers seek justice, and they’re put away for a very very long time.”

Meniefield tells us it was an emotional day for her and she had been crying earlier.

She also tells us she knows there are plans for two memorials in Amore’s honor, one in Opelika and another in Virginia, where she was born.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.