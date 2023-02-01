Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many in the city of Opelika continue to hold the Amore Wiggins case close to their hearts.

The Opelika Police Department and an advocate for the Opelika Baby Jane Doe Case held a celebration in her honor and for the accomplishments in the investigation.

Every year, Alexis Meniefield would present Sergeant Alfred White with a plaque for his work on the case until last January - Sgt. White told her to hold off on the tradition until they found her identity.

That hard work paid off and Meniefield wanted to do something special for the department and Amore, who would have turned 17 on January 1.

The department received their plaque, and enjoyed a cake for Amore’s birthday

“I first expect people to not come to Opelika and think that they can commit crimes - no matter how long it takes, they will be punished, said Meniefield. “I also am awaiting the day that Amore’s accused killers seek justice, and they’re put away for a very very long time.”

Meniefield tells us it was an emotional day for her and she had been crying earlier.

She also tells us she knows there are plans for two memorials in Amore’s honor, one in Opelika and another in Virginia, where she was born.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife of convicted murderer speaks out
Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea
The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on...
Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
WestRock Paper Mill labor dispute resolved in Russell County
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika
New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika

Latest News

Police lights
Suspect arrested after Russell Co. man found dead on Lloyd St.
City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity
City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity
The City of Auburn is offering opportunities for residents to learn more about their local...
City of Auburn opens applications for Public Safety citizens academies
This collision is under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department.
LaGrange car crash claims the life of a Troup County woman