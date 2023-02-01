Columbus leaders meeting with Chief Freddie Blackmon to discuss police use of force

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 took a closer look at how police do their job, days after body camera footage of a brutal beating of a man in Memphis was released to the public.

Now, several Columbus organizations have set up a meeting with Police Chief Freddie Blackmon to learn more about local police techniques to de-escalate situations.

About 20 years ago, a man was shot and killed by a Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy. Since then, there have been more officer-involved shootings in Columbus, some also turning fatal. Now, local leaders say they want concrete answers on what local law enforcement is doing to prevent situations like what happened in Memphis from happening here.

Wane Hailes, President of the Columbus chapter of the NAACP says it was hard to watch body camera footage of the brutal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. It all unfolded following a traffic stop earlier this month in Memphis. Nichols died three days after the gruesome beating.

“There’s a lot of people that couldn’t watch it through,” Hailes adds.

The five officers involved have been fired and charged with murder.

Nichols’ death garnered national attention, bringing into question overly aggressive policing and law enforcement interaction with people of color.

To get answers, the Columbus NAACP branch, the Urban League of Greater Columbus and the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will be meeting with Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

“We just want to be on the same page and to talk with him to find out what his policies and procedures are, what he expects from his officers,” Hailes explains.

But, Hailes says Nichols’ death in Memphis is not the ONLY thing that sparked the meeting.

20 years ago, the city of Columbus also made national headlines following the fatal officer-involved shooting of Kenneth Walker.

Walker was shot in the head by a former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy following a traffic stop on Interstate 85 southbound. That deputy was fired but never indicted.

Another violent case in Columbus surrounded the death of 30-year-old Hector Arreola in 2017.

“He was a human just like all of us, and he meant a lot to us and our family,” said Arreola’s sister, Patricia following an NAACP Press Conference regarding her brother’s death.

Body camera footage leading up to Arreola’s death shows an officer kneeling on him although he said he couldn’t breathe.

Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Stacey Jackson represented Arreola’s family at the time as a defense attorney.

“There were obviously contusions to his head and other head trauma. He had a brace that was on his neck, which leads one to believe that, obviously, there could have been a neck injury,” Jackson says after the three Columbus Police officers involved in Arreola’s death were placed on administrative leave.

Arreola’s sister says she’s happy to hear a light is being shined on this issue.

Arreola’s sister says she misses her brother Hector every day and her heart breaks for Tyre’s family. News Leader 9 also reached out to local law enforcement and am waiting to hear back and will keep you all posted on those techniques they use to de-escalate arrests.

