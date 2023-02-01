Business Break
Family Resource Expo set for Thursday evening, available to the public

The Troup County School System will host their Family Resource Expo, on February 2, at...
The Troup County School System will host their Family Resource Expo, on February 2, at Clearview Elementary School.(Source: Troup County School System)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System will host their Family Resource Expo, on February 2, at Clearview Elementary School. The event will last from 5:30p.m. until 7:30p.m and is open to the public.

The Troup County community includes families with loved ones that have developmental disabilities and mental health needs. There are a number of agencies that can offer support and services for these individuals and their families.

Several support agencies will be on-site to speak with families about how they may help meet the family’s individual needs, answer questions, and assist with completing any applications at the expo.

Caregivers for people with mental health needs or disabilities are encouraged to attend.

