Heavy Rain on the Way

Elise’s Forecast
Similar to today to start, but widespread rain makes a comeback in the evening.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staying calm, mostly dry, but overcast through the evening tonight with heavy rain on the way tomorrow. Temps will be back in the low and mid 50s out the door and warm into the low 60s before the rain makes its way in. The first part of the day will be similar to this afternoon, but more widespread showers will start after about 3 PM and turn to heavy rain overnight. This will be brought on by a cold front and likely everyone in the Valley will see rain from this system before heading out the door Friday. A little bit of rain will stick around into the first part of Friday before we clear out for the afternoon and see a nice cool day! Friday’s temps will stay in the mid 50s thanks to colder air behind the front, and some folks will even see a little frost again early Saturday. I would keep the jackets around for the weekend as temps will be topping out in the low 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday. Conditions remains mostly dry for the weekend and the start of the next work week, but another system bringing gloomy days and lots of rain will move our way by mid-week. Temps next week will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s every day.

