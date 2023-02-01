Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

INTERVIEW: What it means to be ‘Youth of the Year’

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 talks with Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley, Rodney Close, on the value of Boys and Girls Clubs and the Youth of the Year event.

The big event is this Thursday night - 2023 Youth of the Year.

Rodney Close tells us what makes the Youth of the Year such an important title and why these young people aspire to win every year. Full interview above.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife of convicted murderer speaks out
Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea
The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on...
Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside

Latest News

Youth of the Year finalist: Elijah Adams
Youth of the Year finalist: Elijah Adams
Youth of the Year finalist: Elijah Adams
Youth of the Year finalist: Elijah Adams
INTERVIEW: What it means to be ‘Youth of the Year’
INTERVIEW: What it means to be ‘Youth of the Year’
Officer William Buechner
Capital murder trial postponed again for fallen Auburn officer