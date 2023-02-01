Business Break
LaGrange car crash claims the life of a Troup County woman

This collision is under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department.(Storyblocks)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 23, around 4:30pm, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to LaFayette Parkway, at the intersection with Union Street, in reference to an accident with injuries.

The driver of one of the vehicles was Susan Harris. Harris was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, because she suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Earlier today, the Troup County Coroner’s office informed authorities that Susan Harris had died from injuries, suffered during this collision. This collision is currently under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department.

