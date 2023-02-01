One Rainey McCullers School of the Arts student unable to play baseball

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sports can be a big part of the student experience, that’s why some Muscogee County parents are hoping to see a change in the athletic policy soon.

A student who attends Rainey McCullers School of the Arts was told he could not play baseball at another school that offers sports, unlike Rainey McCullers.

Around this time last year, Lindsay Woodson and Rene Rodriguez - whose son attends Rainey McCullers School of the Arts - reached out to the athletic director to ask if there was avenue for him to play organized sports within the Muscogee County School District since Rainey McCullers offered a few athletics but not baseball.

“We were immediately denied said, ‘Nope there’s no sports for Rainey.’ You know there’s no option, so we kind of let that die for a little bit and then we started doing some research and we found out that the Georgia High school Association actually has a bylaw that allows for this exact situation where students who go to specialty or magnet schools can elect to go play for their home school.”

That is *IF* it’s approved by the local board of education for students to do so, according to the Georgia High School Association. We talked to a school board member who says the goal is for moms and dads to know what’s allowed and or not when choosing an art school like Rainey McCullers.

“Currently that school is strictly focused on the arts. It’s a comprehensive arts program and there are no athletics, and they do such a good job of making sure, you know, parents understand it’s going to be reviewed.”

The parents say after trying to get this approval for almost a year and half they feel derailed but will continue the fight...not just for their son, but to help boost enrollment at a school that they say has lower enrollment.

“A lot of time has been wasted at this point you know he wants to play baseball at Hardaway baseball season starts in March so we were trying to push for this right but then it comes to you know it came to our attention I mean this isn’t about one kid like there’s a multitude of kids at Rainey who would absolutely elect to play something.”

“I live for baseball. I love the sport more than anything just as much as I love playing guitar - it would honestly make me ecstatic just to be able to go out there and be with a team.”

