Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika’s Bryce Speakman signs with Gadsden State Community College

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School senior Bryce Speakman has signed to play baseball at Gadsden State Community College. Congratulations, Bryce!

“I just felt it was the right place for me. I wanted to go the junior college route, I felt it was the best route for me. I really liked what coach Lewis had to offer up at Gadsen State,” said Opelika senior Bryce Speakman.

Our signing coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostilo Law Firm.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife of convicted murderer speaks out
Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea
The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on...
Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside

Latest News

Bryant Garrison before his first season at Slocomb High School
Bryant Garrison among finalists for Smiths Station football coach
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Carver girls, Columbus High boys secure wins
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Carver girls, Columbus High boys secure wins
River Dragon sets FPHL record in blowout win over Prowlers
River Dragon sets FPHL record in blowout win over Prowlers
Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) and Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) battle for...
Previewing Auburn and Alabama’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups