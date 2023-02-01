Opelika’s Bryce Speakman signs with Gadsden State Community College

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School senior Bryce Speakman has signed to play baseball at Gadsden State Community College. Congratulations, Bryce!

“I just felt it was the right place for me. I wanted to go the junior college route, I felt it was the best route for me. I really liked what coach Lewis had to offer up at Gadsen State,” said Opelika senior Bryce Speakman.

