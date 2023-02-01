Business Break
Russell Co. man found dead after shooting on Lloyd St.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Hurtsboro.

The shooting occurred on in the early hours of February 1.

According to the coroner’s office, 36-year-old Sammie Lee Pritchett was pronounced dead on the scene in the 500 block of Lloyd Street at 2:05 a.m.

Officials say Pritchett had multiple gunshot wounds.

Pritchett’s body will be taken to Alabama Dept. of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

