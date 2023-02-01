Business Break
Stuck in a rut for another couple days

Tyler’s forecast
The gloomy weather is still here, but the best rain chance doesn't arrive until Thursday PM into Friday AM.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We remain locked in the clouds through early Friday. It’ll take some heavier rain late Thursday and first thing Friday to clean out the air.

Another gloomy Wednesday after some morning fog. Generally overcast with a stray shower or two. High near 60 to the north with mid to upper 60s south.

Staying in the 60s today.
Staying in the 60s today.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A few breaks in the clouds are possible toward this evening. Otherwise, mild overnight with lows on either side of 50 degrees.

A chance of showers Thursday morning primarily along the I-85 corridor.
A chance of showers Thursday morning primarily along the I-85 corridor.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll start off Thursday with the potential for more fog in spots while some light rain skirts the I-85 corridor northwest of Columbus. Rain chances increase after 2 or 3 PM and coverage becomes widespread by evening. It will be coolest to the north, perhaps staying under 60 with 60s for most of the rest of us for daytime highs.

Rain won't be that widespread until at least mid afternoon Thursday. It does become wetter...
Rain won't be that widespread until at least mid afternoon Thursday. It does become wetter overall later in the day into Thursday night.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The wettest weather across the entire region will be Thursday night and the rain should taper down Friday morning at some point from northwest to southeast as we drop into the 40s.

Sunshine is expected to return by Friday afternoon. It will be a breezy and much cooler day though as temperatures stay in the 50s during the afternoon.

A typical February chill will be with us during the weekend with 30s (and some 20s perhaps) Saturday morning. At least we’ll have a good amount of sun Saturday with highs in the low to mid 50s. A warming trend may begin as early as Sunday afternoon.

30s and some 20s (in the colder spots) Saturday morning.
30s and some 20s (in the colder spots) Saturday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It should stay relatively dry through Tuesday with a chance of showers returning Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Gloomy through Friday morning. Once the rain wraps up Friday, it cools down for the weekend and...
Gloomy through Friday morning. Once the rain wraps up Friday, it cools down for the weekend and then warms back up next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

