Youth of the Year finalist: Kevin Brown

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a few days from now, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley will name their “Youth of the Year.”

And this week, we are introducing you to the five impressive young men and women vying for the honor.

Jason Dennis talked to Kevin Brown - who credits the club with taking him from a troublemaker to a leader, on and off the basketball court.

“Growing up, going to the Boys and Girls Club, I used to get in trouble a lot, suspensions, fighting, all that,” said Keith Brown. “Now, I’m here to tell you not to do what I did, changed as a kid going to the South Boys and Girls Club.”

Now, as a 16-year-old, Kevin Brown stands tall, saying the staff at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley have helped keep him out of trouble and on the road to success. He first started attending the clubs when he was 5.

“Me, a kid growing up on the Southside, I remember being a young kid watching the youth of the year finalists...and I feel like I can be the same type, motivate the younger kids,” said Brown.

Now, he too is in the running for the prestigious award, hoping it’s a slam dunk that he’ll win youth of the year.

Kevin also plays basketball for the Spencer High School Green Wave.

“I like to be the voice of the team, will my team on, on defense and offense.”

He now helps 6-9 year olds at Boys and Girls Clubs get better at basketball, also leading the same age flag football team to an undefeated season.

“I love coaching young kids, helping them become good at the sport they wanna play one day.”

Off the court, Kevin has long looked up to older kids and club staff. Now, kids are looking up to him, whether it was as a junior staff in the summer or as a first year youth of the year finalist.

“Last year, I remember being at the dinner, eating and watching all the people on stage, and I remember Coach Pate telling me...next year, you’re running,” said Brown.

“Going to the Boys and Girls Club can really keep you out of trouble...with grades, sports, everything you want to do.”

In the coming years, he wants to play college basketball or join the Army, following in his grandfather’s military footsteps. For now...we asked him what makes him stand out. Kevin had 3 simple things...

“Being an athlete, loving the kids, really just being me.”

The winner will be crowned this Thursday at the Bibb Mill Event Center.

