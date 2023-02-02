Business Break
Boyfriend killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband in ambush shooting, authorities say

Police say 22-year-old Logan Wainwright was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend. (Source: WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say a man was shot and killed last week while visiting his girlfriend.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright was ambushed and shot several times while he was sitting in his car.

Authorities identified the shooter as Michael Anthony Holder. He remains hospitalized after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and investigators said it could be weeks before he is released.

According to Chief Deputy Brad Warrick, the incident started when Holder went to his ex-wife’s home to shoot and kill Wainwright along with himself.

“It was basically a lover’s quarrel or whatever on his part, and I do think that’s how it went down,” Warrick said.

Deputies said they were called to a house on Old Highway 63 over the weekend with a caller saying that a man could be dead.

Once deputies got there, they reportedly found Wainwright in the front seat of his Dodge Challenger, shot multiple times.

“A man was deceased, and it was multiple gunshot wounds,” Warrick said. “Multiple rounds had been fired inside the vehicle. I counted about 28 rounds through the hood and the windshield of the vehicle.”

According to investigators, the house where the shooting happened is where Holder’s ex-wife lives.

Warrick said Holder was hiding, waiting for Wainwright and his ex-wife to pull up together and confront them with a loaded rifle.

“They pulled up in the yard and got out of the vehicle. He [Holder] then came out from the house and started shooting,” Warrick said. “She [Holder’s ex-wife] then ran into the woods.”

Warrick said that during the shooting, Holder also got into a gun battle with a neighbor, his ex-wife’s stepfather.

“Her stepfather heard the shots and came down with his gun. Apparently, he took fire also from Mr. Holder while returning some fire,” Warrick said.

Wainwright, a Mount Vernon native, was a former youth coach in Citronelle. His family said they are planning a funeral next week.

Authorities said Holder is currently in stable condition at a hospital, and a warrant for the charge of murder will be signed once he’s released.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

