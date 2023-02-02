Business Break
Bugatti sets world auction record for new car

PHOTOS: Bugatti's last purely gas-powered supercar was just sold for nearly $11 million. (Credit: Bugatti via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Someone with deep pockets has a new set of wheels.

A one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned off for $10.7 million Wednesday in Paris.

This sets a world auction record for the amount of money paid for a new car.

Although the unnamed winner should probably resist the temptation, the car can reach 236 miles per hour.

The Profilée will be Bugatti’s last purely-gas powered supercar.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

