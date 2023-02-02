Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Car crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 SB in Columbus

Car crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 SB in Columbus
Car crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 SB in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are on the scene of a crash that is causing lanes to be blocked on I-185 southbound.

The accident occurred near exit 6 - Macon Road exit - on the interstate.

Car crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 SB in Columbus
Car crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 SB in Columbus(Source: WTVM)

It’s unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved, however, sources say one lane is open to thru traffic.

Drivers should avoid this route or expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshondra Green
Suspect arrested after Russell Co. man found dead on Lloyd St.
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
WestRock Paper Mill labor dispute resolved in Russell County
Police presence on Laurel Dr. in Columbus
Police presence near Elm Drive in Columbus, one person injured
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bond revoked for east Alabama man charged with murder in 2020 car crash
Bond revoked for east Alabama man charged with murder in 2020 car crash

Latest News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Exclusive: Columbus officers speak out following assessment of police department
Exclusive: Columbus police officer shares insight on low patrol division numbers
Rain coverage goes up toward the end of the day and tonight! That will eventually usher in a...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Troup County
FEMA disaster relief center in Troup County