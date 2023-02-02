COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are on the scene of a crash that is causing lanes to be blocked on I-185 southbound.

The accident occurred near exit 6 - Macon Road exit - on the interstate.

Car crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 SB in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

It’s unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved, however, sources say one lane is open to thru traffic.

Drivers should avoid this route or expect delays.

