Georgia House passes amended budget with cash for tax breaks

The Republican-controlled House voted 170-1 on Thursday to approve House Bill 18, sending it to the Senate for more debate.
Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Thursday approved money for a $1 billion property tax break and $1 billion income tax break as part of a plan to amend this year’s budget to spend another $2.4 billion in projected revenue.

The Republican-controlled House voted 170-1 on Thursday to approve House Bill 18, sending it to the Senate for more debate.

Gov. Brian Kemp now calls for spending $32.6 billion in state tax money in the budget ending June 30, up 7.3% from what the Republican originally projected last year. Including federal and other money, total spending would rise to $61.6 billion.

The House spending plan also would shift $100 million into employee health insurance to ease a steep health insurance premium increase for public school districts. It would spend $14.5 million to give one-time $250 bonus payments to 55,000 retired state employees.

“With the additional funds that are being recognized in this budget, the House joins the governor in the wise use of tax dollars with one-time needed investments in technology and capital projects, safety and security projects, economic development projects as well as human capital investment,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

