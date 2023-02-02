Heavy Rain at Times Tonight into Early Friday AM; Drier Weather for Friday PM & Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy rain will settle in at time tonight and into early Friday morning. For some of you, the commute to school and work could be a bit wet, but for others, the rain will be moving out. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2″ in most spots from this system. By Friday afternoon and evening, we will dry out and the sunshine will return - highs, however, will hold in the mid 50s. Look for low to mid 50s for highs as we start your weekend with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Morning lows will be at or below freezing. By Sunday, highs should be back in the lower 60s with more clouds than sunshine. For early next week, we should remain dry on Monday and Tuesday with a warming trend - highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. For Wednesday into next Saturday, our forecast will turn wet again - not a washout, but shower chances are back with highs in the lower 70s on Wednesday with mid to upper 60s by Thursday and Friday. It looks like we’ll cool things down a bit by next weekend. We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing of the rain heading into the middle to late part of next week.

