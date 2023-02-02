Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Local community anticipates approaching Alabama Grown Farmers Fair

On Saturday February 4, the Alabama Grown Farmers Fair is coming to Fort Mitchell.
On Saturday February 4, the Alabama Grown Farmers Fair is coming to Fort Mitchell.(WAFB)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - On Saturday February 4, the Alabama Grown Farmers Fair is coming to Fort Mitchell.

The Alabama Grown Farmers Fair is a great experience for those who are interested in the local food this region has to offer and for those who are new to food production and need resources.

The Alabama Grown Farmers Fair will begin at 9.a.m, on Saturday and last until 1p.m, at the Fort Mitchell Visitors Center. This event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshondra Green
Suspect arrested after Russell Co. man found dead on Lloyd St.
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
WestRock Paper Mill labor dispute resolved in Russell County
Police presence on Laurel Dr. in Columbus
Police presence near Elm Drive in Columbus, one person injured
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bond revoked for east Alabama man charged with murder in 2020 car crash
Bond revoked for east Alabama man charged with murder in 2020 car crash

Latest News

Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest
Muscogee County School District logo
Shaw High School names Johnny Garner as new head football coach
WestRock union workers accept new contract offer
WestRock union workers accept new contract offer
WestRock union workers accept new contract offer
WestRock union workers accept new contract offer