Local community anticipates approaching Alabama Grown Farmers Fair

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - On Saturday February 4, the Alabama Grown Farmers Fair is coming to Fort Mitchell.

The Alabama Grown Farmers Fair is a great experience for those who are interested in the local food this region has to offer and for those who are new to food production and need resources.

The Alabama Grown Farmers Fair will begin at 9.a.m, on Saturday and last until 1p.m, at the Fort Mitchell Visitors Center. This event is free and open to the public.

