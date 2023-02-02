Business Break
Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year.

The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1.

On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon Gas station between Highway 80 and Stagecoach Drive.

A day later, Campbell was arrested in Columbus and extradited to Alabama.

District Attorney Rick Chancey also revealed to us Campbell was charged with attempted murder in a drive-by shooting in 2016, but he only plead guilty to assault.

Campbell’s sentencing will take place in April.

