Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year.
The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1.
On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon Gas station between Highway 80 and Stagecoach Drive.
A day later, Campbell was arrested in Columbus and extradited to Alabama.
District Attorney Rick Chancey also revealed to us Campbell was charged with attempted murder in a drive-by shooting in 2016, but he only plead guilty to assault.
Campbell’s sentencing will take place in April.
