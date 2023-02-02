Mother of 19-year-old killed in Feb. 2020 increases reward in son’s homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mother of a teen victim still searches for answers two years after her son’s death, offering an increased reward from her initial offer of $10,000.

Jaylan Dobbins, 19, was shot and killed on Feb. 6, 2020, in the 1400 block of 16th Street in Columbus.

April Dobbins, the victim’s mother, is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in her son’s case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the current detective on the case, Det. Kevin Baldwin at 706-225-4337.

