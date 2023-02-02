Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for most wanted convicted sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office continues searching for a convicted Columbus sex offender.

Demetrius Christian is currently on the authorities’ most wanted list for failure to register as a state sex offender and registered sex offender restricted residence violation.

Deputies say Christian was initially convicted of child molestation.

Anyone with information concerning this offender’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Under any circumstance, law enforcement advises not to try to apprehend Christian.

You may call 706-225-4225 to provide any information.

