Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrest two wanted for murder, other charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests two wanted men for murder and other charges.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Feb. 2, the Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit and US Marshal Service saw Lamarquis Edmonds enter a vehicle in Columbus, Ga. Countryman says units swiftly made contact with the automobile and took the suspect into custody.

Edmonds had been wanted for a Phenix City murder for almost a year. He also had a bench warrant with the sheriff’s office as well.

Countryman says the sheriff’s office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit, US Marshal and Russell County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested Quincy Hill on the same day.

Hill was wanted for murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and felony probation violation.

The suspect was apprehended and taken to the Russell County Jail.

