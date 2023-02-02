Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrest two wanted for murder, other charges

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest two for murder, other charges
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest two for murder, other charges(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests two wanted men for murder and other charges.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Feb. 2, the Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit and US Marshal Service saw Lamarquis Edmonds enter a vehicle in Columbus, Ga. Countryman says units swiftly made contact with the automobile and took the suspect into custody.

Edmonds had been wanted for a Phenix City murder for almost a year. He also had a bench warrant with the sheriff’s office as well.

Countryman says the sheriff’s office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit, US Marshal and Russell County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested Quincy Hill on the same day.

Hill was wanted for murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and felony probation violation.

The suspect was apprehended and taken to the Russell County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Deshondra Green
Suspect arrested after Russell Co. man found dead on Lloyd St.
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
WestRock Paper Mill labor dispute resolved in Russell County
Police presence on Laurel Dr. in Columbus
Police presence near Elm Drive in Columbus, one person injured

Latest News

Murder suspect arrested in Columbus for Hwy. 80 shooting death
Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder
Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder
Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder
Mother of 19-year-old killed in Feb. 2020 increases reward in son’s homicide
Some of the narcotics have tested positive for Fentanyl. As of recently, fentanyl has been one...
Opelika Police Dept. investigates illegal drug activity, narcotics test positive for Fentanyl