Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika Police Dept. investigates illegal drug activity, narcotics test positive for Fentanyl

Some of the narcotics have tested positive for Fentanyl. As of recently, fentanyl has been one...
Some of the narcotics have tested positive for Fentanyl. As of recently, fentanyl has been one of the leading factors in the rise of drug overdoses.(Source: WTVM)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) – According to the Opelika Police Department, the Narcotics Unit has been investigating reports of illegal drug activity throughout areas around the city.

Over the past several weeks, authorities have arrested individuals who were in possession of large amounts of illegal narcotics. Some of the narcotics have tested positive for fentanyl. As of recently, fentanyl has been one of the leading factors in the rise of drug overdoses.

On January 20, a 41-year-old was arrested for drug trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, opiates, possession of a pistol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest.

Also among the arrested was a 73-year-old. This person was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three outstanding felony warrants.

On February 1, the Opelika Police Department executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market, located at 503 Martin Luther King Blvd. During the search, detectives recovered illegal narcotics, firearms and gambling devices.

The following individuals were arrested on scene:

  • 32-year-old Jamarcus Montez Greathouse,
  • 64-year-old Andrea Ferguson,
  • 61-year-old Lottie M Yancey,
  • 39-year-old Lacey Tati Lewis,
  • 55-year-old Tyrone Warren Vasser,
  • 66-year-old Marvin Fuller,
  • 57-year-old Ricky Still,
  • 44-year-old Natasha Thomas,
  • 56-year-old Bruce Dewayne Perry
  • 65-year-old Robert Charles Minnifield

Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple gambling, possession of marijuana, promoting Gambling and outstanding warrants were amongst the charges for those arrested.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Deshondra Green
Suspect arrested after Russell Co. man found dead on Lloyd St.
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
WestRock Paper Mill labor dispute resolved in Russell County
Police presence on Laurel Dr. in Columbus
Police presence near Elm Drive in Columbus, one person injured

Latest News

Mother of 19-year-old killed in Feb. 2020 increases reward in son’s homicide
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for most wanted convicted sex offender
Nadine Word pleaded guilty to preparing and submitting false tax returns and failing to file...
Columbus tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fraudulent tax returns, not paying personal taxes
Local community anticipates approaching Alabama Grown Farmers Fair
Local community anticipates approaching Alabama Grown Farmers Fair