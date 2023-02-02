Opelika Police Dept. investigates illegal drug activity, narcotics test positive for Fentanyl

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) – According to the Opelika Police Department, the Narcotics Unit has been investigating reports of illegal drug activity throughout areas around the city.

Over the past several weeks, authorities have arrested individuals who were in possession of large amounts of illegal narcotics. Some of the narcotics have tested positive for fentanyl. As of recently, fentanyl has been one of the leading factors in the rise of drug overdoses.

On January 20, a 41-year-old was arrested for drug trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, opiates, possession of a pistol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest.

Also among the arrested was a 73-year-old. This person was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three outstanding felony warrants.

On February 1, the Opelika Police Department executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market, located at 503 Martin Luther King Blvd. During the search, detectives recovered illegal narcotics, firearms and gambling devices.

The following individuals were arrested on scene:

32-year-old Jamarcus Montez Greathouse,

64-year-old Andrea Ferguson,

61-year-old Lottie M Yancey,

39-year-old Lacey Tati Lewis,

55-year-old Tyrone Warren Vasser,

66-year-old Marvin Fuller,

57-year-old Ricky Still,

44-year-old Natasha Thomas,

56-year-old Bruce Dewayne Perry

65-year-old Robert Charles Minnifield

Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple gambling, possession of marijuana, promoting Gambling and outstanding warrants were amongst the charges for those arrested.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.