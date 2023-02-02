Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a deadly shooting that has left one child dead, confirms Coroner Arthur Sumbry.

Sumbry says a 12-year-old male was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 1. at 3685 US Highway 80 West.

Details on this deadly incident are still developing.

However, the young boy’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

