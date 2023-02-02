Business Break
Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a deadly shooting that has left one child dead, confirms Coroner Arthur Sumbry.

Sumbry says a 12-year-old male was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 1. at 3685 US Highway 80 West.

Details on this deadly incident are still developing.

However, the young boy’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.

