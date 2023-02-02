Rain on the way, heaviest tonight before a much cooler change arrives

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More noteworthy rain finally gets the go ahead to move into the Chattahoochee Valley later today and tonight. We need that to happen to get this gloomy weather out of here by Friday afternoon!

Pretty cool in most spots on this Thursday as the clouds hold their grip across the region. There will be some spots of light showers across the I-85 corridor with sprinkles or mist at best elsewhere. High temperatures in the 50s for the northern half of our area, including Columbus, with some low to mid 60s farther south.

An idea of the temperatures and what the radar will look like at 10 AM ET Thursday (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain becomes more likely after 2 or 3 PM first from Highway 80 and points north before gradually slipping farther south this evening and tonight. Some won’t see much until later tonight! But it once the rain starts, it won’t stop for a while.

An idea of the temperatures and what the radar will look like at 3 PM ET Thursday (Source: WTVM Weather)

An idea of the temperatures and what the radar will look like at 6:30 PM ET Thursday (Source: WTVM Weather)

It’ll be a rainy night and a bit breezy. Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening and then Friday morning dropping into the 38-45 degree range as you head out the door. Rain ends from northwest to southeast between 6 and 9 AM ET Friday. Clouds will give way to lots of sun by midday Friday with a breezy and cooler day. Temperatures only top out in the mid to upper 50s.

An idea of the temperatures and what the radar will look like at 3:45 AM ET Friday (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain tapers down from northwest to southeast Friday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Another very chilly weekend is in the cards. Saturday will be the sunniest day with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. We’ll start off in the mid 20s to low 30s with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds Sunday morning should lead to more sun later on. Forecast highs are in the upper 50s where clouds linger longer to mid 60s south where it’ll be warmer.

Much drier, but also cooler and sunnier this weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A noticeable warming trend kicks in early next week. It will be dry through Tuesday with highs in the 60s to near 70. Showers could return as early as Tuesday night or Wednesday.

About 4 days of dry weather comes in starting Friday afternoon. It will be a cooler weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

