Shaw High School names Johnny Garner as new head football coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shaw High School has named Johnny Garner as the new head football coach.

Garner began his coaching career in 2016 at Northside High School as their wide receivers coach.

In 2017, he moved to G.W. Carver High School in the same role. During his time at Carver High School, Garner served as the junior varsity head coach, strength and conditioning coordinator, and assistant head coach.

Prior to his professional career, Garner was a member of the Alabama State University football team, playing linebacker and special teams in Montgomery.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.