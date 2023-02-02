Business Break
Well Care, Association of Sickle Cell to host Sickle Cell Heritage Breakfast in February

The Lower Chattahoochee region of the Association of Sickle Cell, Well Care and other partners,...
The Lower Chattahoochee region of the Association of Sickle Cell, Well Care and other partners, will host their Sickle Cell heritage Breakfast, this month.((Source: WTVM))
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lower Chattahoochee region of the Association of Sickle Cell, Well Care and other partners, will host their Sickle Cell heritage Breakfast, this month.

The Sickle Cell Heritage breakfast will take place on Saturday February 25, at 9.am, at the Columbus Marriot. Ethnic and African attire is suggested for this event. Tickets are available for $50, at select locations.

Ticket are sold at Hazel’s Flowers & Gifts and the Hair Emporium. For more details on the Sickle Cell Heritage Breakfast, contact the Association of Sickle Cell, at 706-566-6329.

