Atlanta airport limits parking at North Deck as renovation project begins

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Passengers headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are discovering that fewer parking spots are available in the North Parking Deck as a new phase of an ongoing renovation project gets underway.

The project is aimed at reinforcing and eventually replacing the domestic terminal parking decks, which are 40 years old.

Since last April, portions of the South Parking Deck were closed for structural work. Now, the project shifts to the North Parking Deck.

With fewer parking spots available, airport officials recommend you check ATL.com for parking status updates. You can also reserve a spot in advance here.

Plans are also in the works for a total replacement of the South Deck, with the first phase of that project scheduled to begin in October.

Airport officials held a media briefing Friday to discuss the project, its timeline, and answer questions regarding the impact to passengers. Watch below:

WATCH LIVE: Hartsfield-Jackson officials provide updates on parking improvements WATCH LIVE: Hartsfield-Jackson officials provide updates on parking improvements to North and South decks. Posted by Atlanta News First on Friday, February 3, 2023

.⁦@ATLairport⁩ officials update the public on the newest phase of the parking deck reinforcement project. Details at noon on ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩ . pic.twitter.com/nabTntPHxr — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) February 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.