Authorities in LaGrange continue search for suspects in Houston Street aggravated assault

Officers were called to Houston Street, in reference to shots fired in the area. Before they...
Officers were called to Houston Street, in reference to shots fired in the area. Before they could arrive, 911 informed officers of a second round of shots fired into an occupied residence,(Action News 5)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the night of February 2, around 8:26pm, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Houston Street.

Authorities were called to Houston Street, in reference to shots fired in the vicinity. Before they could arrive, 911 informed officers of a second round of shots fired into an occupied residence,

At the scene, officials spoke to Robert Carter, who said he was inside his residence when he heard a noise coming from the area of his television. When Carter went to check out the noise, he discovered that a bullet had entered his house, went through a television stand and lodged into his couch.

Robert Carter was not injured during this incident. At this time the identity of the suspects are unknown. The criminal investigations unit is conducting an investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact, 706-812-1000.

