Brighter and cooler change moving in

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re replacing the rain coats with the sunglasses and jackets as we close out the workweek with a cooler and drier stretch moving into the Chattahoochee Valley.

Rain ends quickly Friday (by mid-morning) with the clouds quick to follow suit, replaced by lots of sun by midday and through the afternoon. A dry, chilly and breezy rest of the day. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

The sun returns Friday with the drier air and a chilly breeze. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Under a clear sky, temperatures will drop steadily tonight. 40s this evening, feeling like the 30s with the breeze. Around sunrise Saturday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s in the coldest spots with mostly low 30s elsewhere. However, it will feel like the 20s!

It will feel like the 20s Saturday morning with any sort of breeze! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Plenty of sunshine Saturday with some high clouds in the afternoon. Highs between 53 and 58 degrees. Clouds Sunday morning means most of us avoid a freeze, but it will still be chilly. Hopefully by early to mid afternoon, we’ll have at least partial sunshine. Depending on how much sun you see, forecast highs will vary from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A chilly weekend with plenty of sun Saturday. More clouds Sunday, especially during the first half of the day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It will stay dry for at least the first two days of the next workweek. Sunny Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, before we push 70 in some spots Tuesday under a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of showers returns as early as Wednesday with a slow increase in rain chances perhaps Thursday and Friday. Temperatures look warmer than average, near or above 70 for highs and lows in the 50s.

Drying out for several days, but it will be on the chilly side through most of the weekend. A warm up is in store next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

