Columbus police searching for missing 11-year-old last seen at Baker Middle School

Desmond Jones-Edwards
Desmond Jones-Edwards(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old boy that went missing on Feb. 2.

Authorities say Desmond Jones-Edwards was last seen at 4:30 at Baker Middle School on Benning Road, wearing a navy blue t-shirt and khaki shorts and carrying a black saxophone case. He was also wearing comic book print shoes.

The young boy is described as being five-foot even and weighing 85 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Desmond should contact 991 or the Youth Services Detective Jones at 706-392-6796

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

