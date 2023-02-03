Dry Weekend Ahead! Warmer Early Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The bright orb in the sky today was confirmed to be the sunshine, making a long-awaited return to the Chattahoochee Valley! We will see some sun mixed with clouds heading into the weekend, with highs in the mid 50s on Saturday and upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday. It will be at or below freezing early Saturday morning, with 30s still sticking around into early Sunday. We will have a dry weekend ahead, as well! Early next week, highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with clouds increasing heading into Tuesday. The wet weather pattern isn’t far away, however, with shower chances returning late Wednesday and better chances of rain heading into Thursday, and again into Friday and Saturday. We’ll continue to fine-tune the coverage of rain as we get closer - it definitely won’t be a washout late next week or next weekend, so we’ll keep an eye on it!

