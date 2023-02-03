Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dry Weekend Ahead! Warmer Early Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
A chilly weekend with plenty of sun Saturday. More clouds Sunday, especially during the first...
A chilly weekend with plenty of sun Saturday. More clouds Sunday, especially during the first half of the day.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The bright orb in the sky today was confirmed to be the sunshine, making a long-awaited return to the Chattahoochee Valley! We will see some sun mixed with clouds heading into the weekend, with highs in the mid 50s on Saturday and upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday. It will be at or below freezing early Saturday morning, with 30s still sticking around into early Sunday. We will have a dry weekend ahead, as well! Early next week, highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with clouds increasing heading into Tuesday. The wet weather pattern isn’t far away, however, with shower chances returning late Wednesday and better chances of rain heading into Thursday, and again into Friday and Saturday. We’ll continue to fine-tune the coverage of rain as we get closer - it definitely won’t be a washout late next week or next weekend, so we’ll keep an eye on it!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
Daughter pleads not guilty, facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death
Car crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 SB in Columbus
Car crash cleared on I-185 SB in Columbus
Desmond Jones-Edwards
Columbus police locate missing 11-year-old last seen at Baker Middle School

Latest News

Dry air moving in quickly today.
Brighter and cooler change moving in
Rain is moving out quickly today and we'll have a 4-5 day stretch of drier weather. That brings...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Las lluvias pueden regresar en el curso de la semana, esperándose un mayor impacto el jueves,...
Heavy Rain at Times Tonight into Early Friday AM; Drier Weather for Friday PM & Weekend
Rain becomes likely by tonight.
Rain on the way, heaviest tonight before a much cooler change arrives