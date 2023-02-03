Family of 12-year-old killed in Phenix City says they’re ‘torn to pieces’

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about the 12-year-old shot and killed in Phenix City Wednesday night. Tonight, News Leader 9 spoke with the victim’s family, who say they’re torn to pieces.

News Leader 9 spoke with that 12-year-old’s brother and his mom off-camera. Both, of course, had a hard time talking tonight, without crying.

To recap, Phenix City police say the child was shot and killed Wednesday night near Windtree Drive - off of U.S. Highway 80 West. Tonight the victim’s brother has identified him as 12-year-old Connor Mullins. While on scene, police arrested the person responsible for shooting that child, 50-year-old Tywoana Jakes, who is also from Phenix City. She has been charged with capital murder.

Sources tell Newsleader 9 Jakes allegedly saw two people in her yard Wednesday night and assumed they were breaking into a shed. When Jakes heard shots, she thought the two individuals she supposedly saw in your yard were shooting. At that point, we’re told she shot and killed Mullins.

His brother says Mullins went to Russell County Middle School in Seale. During a phone conversation, he mentioned several times that Mullins was a good student, who kept good grades and always attended school. His brother specifically stated that Mullins always woke up and tried to make the best of the worst days. We’re also told he has six siblings.

About an hour ago, News Leader 9 spoke with Mullins’ mom. She say she’s having a hard time accepting the fact that her son is gone.

She also says when the shooting happened, Mullins was with his other little brother on the way to Dollar General to buy his favorite snack - Takis chips. Along the way, she says her son was caught at the wrong place at the wrong time. Her other son, who was with Mullins during the shooting, ran away as fast as he could and hurt his foot in the process.

His brother I talked to, who is also a minor, did not want to do any interviews without his mom present. The victim’s mom says she’s open to interviews at some point, just not today.

The Russell County District Attorney’s office says Jakes, the suspect arrested in this case, will have her first court appearance Friday morning at 9 a.m.

