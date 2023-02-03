Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Family of 12-year-old killed in Phenix City says they’re ‘torn to pieces’

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about the 12-year-old shot and killed in Phenix City Wednesday night. Tonight, News Leader 9 spoke with the victim’s family, who say they’re torn to pieces.

News Leader 9 spoke with that 12-year-old’s brother and his mom off-camera. Both, of course, had a hard time talking tonight, without crying.

To recap, Phenix City police say the child was shot and killed Wednesday night near Windtree Drive - off of U.S. Highway 80 West. Tonight the victim’s brother has identified him as 12-year-old Connor Mullins. While on scene, police arrested the person responsible for shooting that child, 50-year-old Tywoana Jakes, who is also from Phenix City. She has been charged with capital murder.

Sources tell Newsleader 9 Jakes allegedly saw two people in her yard Wednesday night and assumed they were breaking into a shed. When Jakes heard shots, she thought the two individuals she supposedly saw in your yard were shooting. At that point, we’re told she shot and killed Mullins.

His brother says Mullins went to Russell County Middle School in Seale. During a phone conversation, he mentioned several times that Mullins was a good student, who kept good grades and always attended school. His brother specifically stated that Mullins always woke up and tried to make the best of the worst days. We’re also told he has six siblings.

About an hour ago, News Leader 9 spoke with Mullins’ mom. She say she’s having a hard time accepting the fact that her son is gone.

She also says when the shooting happened, Mullins was with his other little brother on the way to Dollar General to buy his favorite snack - Takis chips. Along the way, she says her son was caught at the wrong place at the wrong time. Her other son, who was with Mullins during the shooting, ran away as fast as he could and hurt his foot in the process.

His brother I talked to, who is also a minor, did not want to do any interviews without his mom present. The victim’s mom says she’s open to interviews at some point, just not today.

The Russell County District Attorney’s office says Jakes, the suspect arrested in this case, will have her first court appearance Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death
Car crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 SB in Columbus
Car crash cleared on I-185 SB in Columbus
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS: 3rd Brigade Soldiers in Georgia Testing for Expert Badges
MILITARY MATTERS: 3rd Brigade Soldiers in Georgia Testing for Expert Badges
LaGrange police searching for suspect in shooting leaving 17-year-old hospitalized
LaGrange police searching for suspect in shooting leaving 17-year-old hospitalized
Columbus tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fraudulent tax returns, not paying personal taxes
Columbus tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fraudulent tax returns, not paying personal taxes
Columbus police searching for missing 11-year-old last seen at Baker Middle School
Columbus police searching for missing 11-year-old last seen at Baker Middle School