Fort Benning soldiers complete Security Force Assistance Training Exercise

These intense training exercises are designed to demonstrate readiness before supporting real-world partners, in Central and South America.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Recently, the 1st Security Force Assistance hosted a media opportunity, at Selby Combined Arms Collective Training facility, in Fort Benning. 

Soldiers assigned to the brigade are deployed to the training facility, advising and assisting a role-player, during simulated large-scale combat operations. Assigned soldiers assisted the role-players with planning military operations and accompanied them on scenario driven missions throughout the Fort Benning training area.

The training consisted of an opposing enemy force, which attacks the compound during while soldiers worked with their role-players and partners to defeat the attack.

“So the process starts with the teams that get aligned to an employment to support our country. Right now, we currently support Columbia, Panama, and Honduras. They’ll get about a years worth of training and then they come to this final validation exercise. This one is very specific, because it’s the first time we have validated our teams to support in conflict. Our Advisors will be trained, whether they are supporting our partners through competition or a crisis situation,” says CPT Brian Dykeman.

These intense training exercises are designed to demonstrate readiness before supporting real-world partners, in Central and South America.

