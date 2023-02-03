Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility.

GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and hit a trooper. Officers fired back and killed Teran.

Protesters tell a different story, but there’s no body camera video to give a definitive answer to what happened.

Tonight, Georgia Democrats are calling for an independent investigation into the violence.

Georgia State Senators Gail Davenport, Jason Esteves, Nabilah Islam, Kim Jackson, David Lucas, Josh McLaurin and Nan Orrock released the following statement:

“The events of January 18th, 2023, near the Boulder Walk neighborhood in Dekalb County at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center was a tragedy with many unanswered questions.

Any loss of life is tragic, and we are deeply saddened by the fatal shooting of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran. Our prayers are with [their] friends and family at this difficult time. Our prayers are also with the unidentified Georgia State Patrol Officer who was wounded in the line of duty during the same incident, and we wish them a successful and speedy recovery.

We believe there are many unanswered questions about what happened during the incident, and we encourage a thorough independent investigation to determine the facts. We are disappointed that there is no body-camera footage available and believe we must ask the hard questions about why that is and what we can do to ensure that such transparency and accountability is guaranteed going forward.

There is no room for violence in our community. The City of Atlanta has a long history of successful nonviolent civil disobedience. But it must remain peaceful, orderly, and disciplined.

As a community, we can disagree. It is our right, and it makes us stronger. Law enforcement has an obligation to respect and follow our hard earned civil rights laws. So too do those who wish to engage in protest and nonviolent civil disobedience.

We face difficult days of reconciliation ahead. We must all agree that there is no acceptable violence, and those who perpetrate such acts will be found and prosecuted. But we must also be measured in our use of the law to create order. Extreme charges and prosecutions will only exacerbate the conflict.

We are hopeful that answers will be found, and that the voices of those living in the communities most affected by this conflict will be listened to above all others.”

