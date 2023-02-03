Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

INTERVIEW: Getting paid to lose weight

By Dee Armstrong
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What if someone challenged you - and said, “I’ll pay you if you lose the weight you want to lose. I’ll pay you 740 dollars. But, if you don’t lose it...You owe me 360 dollars?”

Well, there is a legitimate company called Healthy Wages that will pay you to lose weight.

Here are a couple of success stories - making money losing weight.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
Daughter pleads not guilty, facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death
Car crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 SB in Columbus
Car crash cleared on I-185 SB in Columbus
Desmond Jones-Edwards
Columbus police locate missing 11-year-old last seen at Baker Middle School

Latest News

We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls...
Report finds Alabama hospitals lost $1.5B over last 3 years
WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus
WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Dancing Stars of Columbus
2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast announced to public