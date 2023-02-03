Business Break
LaGrange Police Department is searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault

By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the night of February 1, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 100 block of Dix Street.

According to authorities, the call was in reference to shots fired into an occupied residence. Apparently the shooting occurred around 11:15pm.

At the scene, officers spoke to Darius Mosley, who said he was inside his residence when he heard gunshots outside. Mosley later discovered that a bullet had entered his house when he saw a hole in his living room wall. Mosley was not injured during this incident.

According to officials, the identity of the suspect or suspects is unknown. The LaGrange Police Department are asking that anyone with information on this incident, contact 706-883-2603.

All information given is confidential and may lead to a reward.

