LaGrange police searching for suspect in shooting leaving 17-year-old hospitalized

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a 17-year-old hospitalized.

Police say on Feb. 1, officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Hospital concerning a person being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told authorities he was walking on Daniel Street when he heard shots being fired right before he was hit with several bullets in his backside.

After the shooting, the victim was able to run to a nearby house, where he contacted a family member to take him to the hospital.

The suspect is still unknown, and the Criminal Investigations Section is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the LaGrange Police Department.

