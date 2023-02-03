Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88

Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne seen after being awarded Officer of the Legion of...
Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne seen after being awarded Officer of the Legion of Honor by French Culture Minister Frederic Mitterrand, unseen, Tuesday, April 16, 2010.(AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born pace-setting designer known for perfumes sold worldwide and his metallic, space-age fashions, has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced on its website Friday. He was 88.

“The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honor our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain,” the statement from Puig said.

Rabanne’s fashion house shows its collections in Paris, and is scheduled to unveil the brand’s latest ready-to-wear designs during fashion week from Feb. 27-March 3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death
Car crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 SB in Columbus
Car crash cleared on I-185 SB in Columbus
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins

Latest News

Parents say they are rattled about the situation, which prompted a lockdown.
Shooting suspect arrested inside Texas high school; parents express worries
FILE - The first U.S. jobs report of 2023 is being released Friday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
China: Balloon over US skies is for research, wind pushed it
Austin officials face pressure to restore the power for thousands of residents after a major...
Texas power woes linger as New England braces for deep freeze