Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in...
Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika.(Storyblocks)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007.

Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley got into a dark green Mazda, with three men inside. There is a possibly the vehicle had a Macon County license plate. Billingsley has never been heard from again.

Mr. Billingsley was last described as a Black male, age 36, around 5′10″and weighed 210 pounds. Norris Billingsley had black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt, grey shorts, and red shoes, and he normally wore his hair in either an afro style or long braids.

If you have any information about Mr. Billingsley’s whereabouts, contact 334 749-5651.

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest in Columbus
Car crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 SB in Columbus
