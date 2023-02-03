Business Break
Loachapoka basketball coach reaches 500 career wins

By Tony Reese
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Anthony Edwards has won many basketball games.

And no, we’re not talking about the former Georgia star. Edwards is the head girls’ basketball coach at Loachapoka.

Thursday night, the coach was recognized for all he’s done, and he’s done a lot.

Edwards recently won his 500th game with the Indians, 512 to date.

He’s been the head coach there for 26 years.

The Loachapoka girls are having another great season. They’ve wrapped up another region championship.

“We set a goal when I first came to win 20 games a year and you know being in a small school. Some people think it can’t happen but it can you know so. But it’s not all about the coach, it’s all about the players having to come in and give God the credit first and coworkers and administrators, family, you know everybody coming in and chipping in and giving their best effort. So you know I’m just proud to be part of the team,” Edwards said.

Congratulations to Coach Edwards for his significant contributions to the Loachapoka community.

